ADJ Interiors' April Jensen Reflects on Modern Simplicity of Formal Living Room Design

When April Jensen reflects on the design of this narrow and tall formal living room, she describes its symmetry, its modern simplicity and its cozy-yet-glamorous vibes.

“Everything mattered in this space because we didn’t want to crowd it, but we wanted it to seem very luxurious,” says the namesake of Brentwood-based design firm ADJ Interiors.

ADJ Interiors specializes in “comfortable, livable luxury” tailored to each client’s lifestyle, which often involves interior architecture, space planning and overall collaboration with the architect or homebuilder from a project’s inception.

For this project, Jensen worked with St. Louis’ Johnson Development Company to build a child-friendly home for a Ladue family that anticipated three boys running through the hallways, as well as entertaining professional crowds from time to time.

“We really took the approach of making sure that we kept their family in mind with what we were designing, and of course, everything had to flow, work together and be coordinated without being overdecorated,” Jensen explains.

She aimed to pay homage to the vintage Art Deco style and give the living room “a little pop or pizazz.” With blue being one of the clients’ favorite colors, the cool hue provided an ideal pop of color alongside chartreuse, complementing the warm, dark wood textures, shades of gray and gold details throughout the home.

The rustic beams framing the elegantly modern chandelier have a grounding, warming effect on the space, Jensen says. She thinks this feature, plus the extended fireplace and tall mirrors, help balance the room.