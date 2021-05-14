A St. Louis Office Design That Balances Style With Function

Before transforming a space, St. Louis-based interior designer Kate Griesedieck Striler likes to begin with an alluring piece of art, a statement rug, eye-catching fabrics or something unique to a given client’s style. For the local law firm office pictured here, it was the wall art her client picked up at a gallery in New Orleans that inspired the monochromatic color choice.

“I was intrigued by doing a somewhat muted and neutral palette but with a strong punch of color,” she details.

Griesedieck Striler opted for Benjamin Moore’s Terre Verte paint, which offered “the perfect pop of green without being overwhelming.” She notes that complementary colors are key to a successful monochromatic design – and one mustn’t neglect the ceiling.

To balance style with function, Griesedieck Striler worked with the owner of The Resplendent Crow in University City on the two desks.

Griesedieck Striler says she and her client both fancy antique furnishings, so they worked well together when it came to selecting various pieces. A few of her favorite pieces in this design are the burled wood console with pulls sourced from Refab in St. Louis and the French provincial mirror hanging above it, which she found at The Brass Alligator in Clayton.

As for the chandelier, Griesedieck Striler sought a fixture that landed in the intersection of contemporary and traditional styles. “I think we achieved that goal with this gorgeous Sputnik chandelier,” she says.