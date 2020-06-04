You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
A Garden Variety: Bright and Colorful Décor Pieces

A Garden Variety: Bright and Colorful Décor Pieces

Enjoy these exuberant blooms indoors on rugs, fabric and artwork.

Doug Frates Glass.jpg

A former St. Louisan and member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Doug Frates creates colorful, gracefully shaped handblown glassware. Each piece is a unique work of art. (dougfratesglass.com)
COLORS FOR YOU.jpg

Oliver Gal Artist Co.’s Colors for You is a reproduction printedoncanvas that is hand-stretched and gallery-wrapped on a wood stretcher. Sizes range from 13 by 16 inches to 30 by 36 inches. (olivergal.com)
Loloi Wild Bloom .jpg

Loloi’s Wild Bloom area rug was created in collaboration with artist and painter Bari J. Capturing the essence of a floral painting, the 100 percent wool pile rug is hand-hooked by skilled artisans. (expressionsfurniturestl.com)
 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

Related to this story

Most Popular