4 Tips for Watering Your Garden This Summer

June’s nasty heat wave made me revisit watering options for our garden and containers.
Although we have a great irrigation system installed, I’d never learned to use it completely. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, I finally had the time to read the manual and begin to use it more efficiently, but many of the pots and baskets are not “online” with it yet, so I’ve been out dragging hoses to keep many things alive.
That hands-on experience reminded me of how many tricks and tips I’ve picked up over the years – and I want to share a few of them with you:
Invest in convenient watering wands. First, there’s no perfect watering wand. In the first year, they all might be great, but over time, they crack, leak and drip water down your arms and legs. It’s not you – we all suffer from this. So plan on replacing your wands annually if you don’t want wet feet. Also, storing them indoors in the winter may prolong their utility.
This year, I selected two new models: the short wand measures about 14 inches, has an adjustable nozzle with the essential “shower” mode (my favorite for watering pots) and also has a latch to keep the water flowing without causing hand cramps; the long wand is much the same but measures 3 feet to easily reach hanging baskets.
Adjustable-length wands do exist, but take heed – they’re typically first to develop annoying leaks.
Use in-line shut-off valves. If your hose doesn’t have a built-in shut-off valve, add an external one to keep from crimping the hose to temporarily shut off water flow. A crimped hose develops annoying kinks that increase watering frustration. Driving cars over a hose also increases aggravating kinks, as doing so can weaken its wall structure or crush connectors.
Multiply the supply. Adding brass manifolds in Y or four-gang units at the faucet allows hoses to remain connected for different applications. If your sprinkler is running and you want to mix fertilizer, these handy devices make it possible to split one faucet into two or four. Solid, quality brass ones, incidentally, are worth the extra cost.
Stop leaks. Good hoses are less likely to drip. To better prevent annoying watering-equipment leaks from occurring, use only premium hoses and full-size rubber or neoprene replacement hose gaskets. Choose a bright color, like red or pink, to help make them more visible in place or find one if it pops out. A fresh gasket is always the first step to try when addressing a leaking hose. Hose-mender kits are also available if a leak is in the hose itself and not the fittings.
I hope that these tips help you stay dry – and that despite the metro area’s withering summer heat, your garden collects all the water it needs for verdant foliage and abundant flowering!