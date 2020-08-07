You are the owner of this article.
3 Tribal-Inspired Home Décor Pieces

3 Tribal-Inspired Home Décor Pieces

Create a chic, global look in your home with tribal-inspired geometric patterns in easy-to-live-with neutral hues.

Surya Miriam Bench.jpg

Surya’s Miriam bench is upholstered with a black-and-cream zigzag geometric fabric woven in India. The padded top sits on black metal hairpin legs. (designanddetailstl.com)
bm0047-grey.1200.2__81137.1539898576.jpg

The Capistrano credenza is hand-decorated with a geometric pattern executed in ecru, oyster gray and onyx black on rustic wood and finished with a flawless glasslike coating. (badgleymischka.com)
Surya Nikki Chu UNK08.jpg

The Bahri Design pouf by designer Nikki Chu is part of Surya’s Ultra collection, which brings bohemian charm to contemporary homes. The pouf’s wool fringe and poms combine with bands of dark gray and ivory tribal geometrics. Use as an ottoman, a small table with a tray perched on top or extra seating. (designanddetailstl.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

