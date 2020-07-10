You are the owner of this article.
3 Sunshine-Infused Home Décor Essentials

When it comes to yellow home accents, these designers offer some delightful options that celebrate the radiance of sunshine and lemon hues.

A classic midcentury silhouette, Nathan Anthony’s chair is part of the Jagger collection. It features handsome tufted cushions and a wood frame accentuating a stately square back. (nafurniture.com)
Loloi’s decorative pillow collection includes this charmer woven in India of cotton and polyester with either a polyester or down fill. (metrolighting.com)
With its unexpected and sometimes downright weird wallpaper designs, as well as unique furniture and accessories, Voutsa has become a cult favorite in the design world. Shown here is the wallpaper pattern Octopussi, available on a variety of colored grounds. (voutsa.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

