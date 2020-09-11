 Skip to main content
3 Stunning Décor Staples

3 Stunning Décor Staples

Ramp up the “wow” factor in interiors with an unexpected piece of exotic décor. Any one of these picks would add dimension to your home, but a roomful would provide epic change.

Alexa Hampton _Maria_Chair_From_The__452214.jpg

Decidedly neoclassical in inspiration, the Maria chair is part of the Alexa Hampton collection for Theodore Alexander. The chair is framed in wood, with a notable serpentine seat rail set on square tapering legs. The oval back is curved for comfort. (kdrshowrooms.com)
Bold Monkey Dope as Hell coffeetable2.png

Love it or hate it, the Dope as Hell coffee table makes no apologies. The panther’s golden tag-style necklace oozes ’90s appeal and displays a number to show you which of the limited-edition 1,000 pieces is yours. (boldmonkey.com)
Thom Filicia Wendover Art Whippet Panel 1 and 2.jpg

Whippet panel is part of the Thom Filicia collection for Wendover Art Group. Each piece is made entirely in the company’s Clearwater, Florida, facility by an experienced staff. (wendoverart.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

