3 Retrograde Décor Picks

These fun designs take us back to a time when home design was fresh, colorful and optimistic.

The vision of designer, artist and influencer Justina Blakeney, this fabulous polyester-cotton pillow from Loloi was made in India and is part of a larger collection of bright, bold textile creations. (metrolighting.com)
Inspired by saxophonist Albert Ayler, the Ayler I ceiling light is the apogee of midcentury design ideals. (mezzocollection.com)
The Rollins armchair rocks midcentury design, with its dramatically rounded form accented by a striated pattern on the arms and back. (mezzocollection.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

