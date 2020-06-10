You are the owner of this article.
3 Manly Décor Gifts for Father’s Day

Strong, muscular furnishings are perfect for those who like to decorate with a dash of bravado.

Caracole’s Naturalist buffet celebrates the authentic beauty of an oak tree. The piano-black case is inset with a striking band of live-edge oak that dramatically wraps around its entire façade. Artfully organize entertaining elements behind four curved soft-touch doors that hide three pullout wine shelves, a storage shelf and four drawers. (savvyladue.com)
The Solstice place mat by Kim Seybert was inspired by light reflections on an antique mirror and translated onto the metal-covered wood/bamboo surface. Also shown are the Panache dinner plate, Solstice napkin and Spoke napkin ring. (salliehome.com)
Loloi’s 22-inch-square acrylic pillow is an interpretation of hair-on-hide textiles. Rich pewter-and-gold metallic accents are set against versatile neutral tones. (metrolighting.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

