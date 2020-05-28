You are the owner of this article.
3 Home Furnishings in Pantone's Classic Blue

Home furnishings designers riff on Pantone’s Classic Blue, the 2020 color of the year evocative of a perfect night sky.

The Finn pattern upholstery fabric from Marika Meyer Textiles was inspired by artwork from a collection of antique books. It’s shown here in the Classic Blue colorway, Meyer’s favored color for the season. (designanddetailstl.com)
The John-Richard Rendino ottoman is sure to be the focus of attention in any room. It’s fully upholstered in a blue velvet fabric with accent hardware and a champagne finish in the center. (wilsonlighting.com)
Hooker Furniture’s Melange Spectrum accent chest in Classic Blue is accented by the silver-tone border details on the door fronts and the dramatic hardware centerpiece. (hookerfurniture.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

