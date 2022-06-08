 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Trio

3 Home Décor Pieces to Spice Up Your Interior Design This Summer

cyan large Precepice vase 11030_lg.jpg

Cyan Design’s Precipice vase features rounded contours and a vibrant, gradient ceramic surface fusing cream, brown and red clay finishes that resemble a summer sunset in the desert. (cyan.design)

matouk PLP_Contentblock_Cases_Liana.jpg

Matouk’s Liana pillow shams with an embroidered honeycomb motif pair nicely with the nuanced pattern of Nikita – both featuring the coral colorway. Each design is available in a range of colors on high-thread count percale sheeting. (ameliaslinens.com)

Dana Gibson Red Dog art print.jpg

“Red Dog” is one in a series of vibrant artworks painted by Virginian Dana Gibson. Her Southern preppy designs and color palette also distinguish furniture, lighting and accessory designs. (rustedchandelier.com)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

Related to this story

Most Popular