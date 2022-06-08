3 Home Décor Pieces to Spice Up Your Interior Design This Summer

Cyan Design’s Precipice vase features rounded contours and a vibrant, gradient ceramic surface fusing cream, brown and red clay finishes that resemble a summer sunset in the desert. (cyan.design)
Matouk’s Liana pillow shams with an embroidered honeycomb motif pair nicely with the nuanced pattern of Nikita – both featuring the coral colorway. Each design is available in a range of colors on high-thread count percale sheeting. (ameliaslinens.com)
“Red Dog” is one in a series of vibrant artworks painted by Virginian Dana Gibson. Her Southern preppy designs and color palette also distinguish furniture, lighting and accessory designs. (rustedchandelier.com)