3 Home Accessories Sculpted in the Human Form

Few decorative home accessories are as dynamic as sculptures representing the human form.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The homeowners of this abode sought a serene yet sophisticated space that incorporated their modern art collection.
Knockout designs resembling natural and chiseled stone add strength and intensity to modern interiors.
Arin Jura started Arin Solange at Home to share her DIY hobby with friends and family; however, it quickly broke beyond her circle.
These fresh ideas will infuse your home with the look and smell of summer in full bloom.
Swimming pool owners can go green to make their backyard jewels shimmer blue, local experts say.
Breezy clouds and water impressions on wallpaper, rugs and table linens make for relaxing home décor.
From bamboo toothbrushes to reusable “unpaper” towels, Dharma + Dwell aims to make low-impact living easy and convenient.