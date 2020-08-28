 Skip to main content
3 Home Accessories Sculpted in the Human Form

Few decorative home accessories are as dynamic as sculptures representing the human form.

Phillips collection moveable man on shelf standing.jpg

Movable Man on Shelf Standing is a dramatic piece of statement wall décor. Made of metal and wood, it measures 32 inches wide and 25 inches high. (phillipscollection.com)
8.80849.jpg

Global Views’ wall-mounted Climbing Man is a visual reminder of the challenges life presents and the effort required to overcome them. It is made of iron with a bronze finish. (savvyladue.com)
Bungalow 5.jpg

Crafted of bronze-finished iron on a marble base, the Loiner statue explores the very origins of sculptural art. Borrowing form, texture and material from primitive and ethnographic sculpture, it is rooted in history but has a completely modern aesthetic. (bungalow5.com)

