3 Fresh and Modern Décor Pieces

Tired of the surfeit of color and pattern in your life? Maybe it’s time to consider the advantages of a clean, fresh white aesthetic.

Inspired by natural crystal growth patterns and the work of French artist Serge Roche, Global Views’ Facet chandelier is a study in modern elegance. The clever cast-aluminum construction with a flat white finish fools the eye. (savvyladue.com)
Store your trinkets in style with Emporium Home’s lidded vessel decorated with a simple fluted surface design with a chalk-white satin finish. (williamdscott.com)
Studio A gets it just right with these perfect white marble oval-topped tables. The hand-carved, raised channels feature a pleasing texture, while the recessed reveals have been polished smooth. (designanddetailstl.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

