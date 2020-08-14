You are the owner of this article.
3 Fabulous Floral Home Accents

3 Fabulous Floral Home Accents

These fresh ideas will infuse your home with the look and smell of summer in full bloom.

032020-Candles-desktop.jpg

Aerin Lauder’s Monserrate Rose and Uzes Tuberose scented candles are lovely additions to the home, gracing a dressing or coffee table and filling the area with warm-weather scents. They also make the perfect hostess gift. (servicebureaushop.com)
ethan allen Kendrick Ottoman1 floral.jpg

The Kendrick cube ottoman is perfect in pairs in front of a sofa or used solo as pull-up seating. The flirty floral fabric is stain-resistant and prevents damage from spills and dirt. (ethanallen.com)
9000-0660_4.jpg

Currey & Company’s Hibiscus chandelier by Sasha Bikoff is adorned with glossy green leaves and pink-and-white flowers crafted from wrought iron. (kdrshowrooms.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

