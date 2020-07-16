You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3 Elegant Home Décor Staples

3 Elegant Home Décor Staples

Tried-and-true elegance in staples like these would add sophistication to any abode.

Ethan Allen Cassat armchair.png

Cassatt is a simplified interpretation of a late neoclassical French armchair with a hand-carved wood frame, tight back and seat, and double-welt body. It serves as a dining chair or an accent chair with equal panache. (ethanallen.com)
Red Horse French Swan.png

Red Horse presents Suzanne Nicoll’s wonderful vintage French Swan image printed directly on a distressed wood panel with knots and other natural characteristics. The panels are made from tongue-and-groove slats of hemlock, fir or alder. (redhorsevintage.com)
Regina Andrew 629ae8c4ca0abf20fe8561f6d0b390bf.jpg

Regina Andrew’s Malibu is an Empire-inspired statement chandelier adorned with a bevy of beautifully draped weathered blue wooden beads. It’s a perfect piece to impart earthy glamour anywhere drama’s desired. (wilsonlighting.com)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

Related to this story

Most Popular