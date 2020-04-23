You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3 Décor Pieces Reminiscent of the Art Deco Movement

3 Décor Pieces Reminiscent of the Art Deco Movement

Furnishings and accessories with gentle curves evocative of designs from the Art Deco movement of the early 20th century create intriguing interior landscapes. 

caracole at neiman marcus.jpg

Caracole’s Fan Club Art Deco dining table features a birch-and-hardwood frame with koto veneers. It’s shown here in the Winter Wheat finish. The table extends to 124 inches with two 20-inch leaves. (neimanmarcus.com)
berlin-occasional-chair-shiny-brass-velvet-dorell-sorrento-sterling-side_c0c5aff9-c773-4e66-9c99-4d5a92fd5a69.jpg

ModShop’s Berlin occasional chair is upholstered in sterling-colored velvet and sits on a faceted shiny brass base. (modshop1.com)
John Richards.jpg

Decorated with delicate black ovals accented with golden centers, this white porcelain vase from John-Richard has a fresh, modern vibe. (brodylamp.com)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

Related to this story

Most Popular