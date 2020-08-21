 Skip to main content
3 Décor Pieces Inspired by Serene Stones

Knockout designs resembling natural and chiseled stone add strength and intensity to modern interiors.

Made Goods.jpg

Made Goods’ Zuri side table resembles a stack of stones with strong and irregular forms at play, with an antiqued bronze resin finish. (designanddetailstl.com)
Bernhardt HR_396_104_Front.jpg

With its bold natural presence, Bernhardt Furniture Company’s Alfa chairside table looks as if it was hewn from a mass of sedimentary rock. It’s made of suar wood with a flint gray finish. (kdrshowrooms.com)
R17061_Stillness_Rebel-Walls-120_image2_portrait.jpg

Rebel Walls delivers the powerful beauty of the Grand Canyon, a rushing waterfall or a rocky cavern right to your doorstep. Here, the Stillness “wall mural” illustrates peaceful natural beauty found in the shape of beautiful gray boulders. (rebelwalls.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

