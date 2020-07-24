You are the owner of this article.
3 Décor Pieces Influenced by Asian Cultures

Classic Asian elements are carved, painted and constructed in these décor pieces, integrating an appreciation for an ancient culture into your interior design.

This contemporary walnut Pagoda bookshelf is beautifully balanced thanks to sophisticated, precise craftsmanship. Gracefully tapered legs anchor the piece while maintaining perfect proportion through the apex. Lighted shelves are available on request. (brianboggschairmakers.com)
Watching & Waiting by artist Harrison Howard is a limited-edition giclée (high-end inkjet) print of an original watercolor painting on 100 percent archival rag paper. Available in two sizes, it is signed by the artist and made with very finely ground pigmented inks. (salliehome.com)
A modern interpretation of a Japanese geisha, this tabletop sculpture is hand-carved in wood with a distressed gray finish. It comes in three sizes. (phillipscollection.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

