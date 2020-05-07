You are the owner of this article.
3 Décor Pieces for Your Floral Fix

New furniture, art and accessories introduce a fresh floral look and feel to interiors.

This whimsical tulipiere is part of a collection of handcrafted ceramics made exclusively for Aerin Lauder by celebrated ceramist Frances Palmer. Enhanced with a fluted design inspired by the stalks of wildflowers, it includes eight openings to hold long-stem blooms. (aerin.com)
Tall wings, slender legs and a shapely silhouette distinguish the Clara chair, shown here in a stain-resistant floral fabric that prevents permanent damage from spills. Clara is perfect in pairs and pulled close together for quiet conversation. (ethanallen.com)
One of a pair, Genevieve II by artist Suzanne Nicoll is a 20-inch-square floral image printed directly to a distressed wood panel made from tongue-and-groove slats for a true vintage look and feel. (redhorsearts.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

