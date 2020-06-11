You are the owner of this article.
3 Décor Pieces for a Classy Home Bar

Set up a best-in-class home bar with furniture and accessories created for the connoisseur of fine design.

EJ Victor’s Abbey secretary can be used as a writing desk, a luxe home office – or our personal favorite, a bar. The interior can be customized with glass bar shelving and power/wire management. (kdrshowrooms.com)
Arte Italica’s Taverna glass decanter has a unique profile accented by the company’s signature Italian pewter. (sashanicholas.com)
Arte Italica’s Vintage ice bucket makes the perfect accompaniment to the Taverna decanter. Steeped in stately elegance, the old-school vessel is handcrafted of pewter in Italy. (salliehome.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

