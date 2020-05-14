You are the owner of this article.
3 Contemporary Décor Pieces with Gold-Enhanced Finishes

There are few interiors that wouldn’t benefit from the judicious use of gold-enhanced finishes on furniture – and even rugs and wall décor.

Impress your guests when you serve them from the Cantina Bar. Wrapped in glass panels with the Golden Sky finish, the cabinet opens to reveal a wood interior for storage of wine, glasses and cocktail accouterments. (glassisimo.com)
Understated and elegant, this 40- by 60-inch mixed-media creation is hand-painted on canvas and enhanced with the addition of golden glitter. (classyart.net)
Jaipur Living’s Resa rug is part of the Cirque collection and features an abstract design in soft neutral tones. This power-loomed viscose-and-polyester rug is woven in Turkey with a subtle sheen that captures light beautifully, highlighting the gold, light gray and ivory hues. (designanddetailstl.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

