3 Coastal Home Décor Favorites

Indoor and outdoor furnishings in the prettiest blue palette create a delightful coastal vibe.

The Tommy Bahama Cypress Point Ocean Terrace all-weather wicker chaise lounge by Lexington features rear wheels, so lifting the front to reposition is easily achieved. The five-position tilt offers flexibility for reading, relaxing or enjoying the sun. (shubertdesign.com)
Aerin Lauder’s 29-inch table lamp by Visual Comfort & Co. features a decorative pebbled aquamarine finish. (designanddetailstl.com)
Anthony Morrow’s wonderful coastal image is printed directly to a distressed wood panel with occasional knots and other natural characteristics for an original, one-of-a-kind vintage look. (redhorsevintage.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

