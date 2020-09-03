 Skip to main content
3 Chic Animal-Print Art Pieces for the Home

Black-and-white zebra stripes and exotic leopard spots remain time-tested favorites in both fashion and home décor.

Christopher Guy 46-0660_410_A.png

La Parisienne is a mosaic crafted with thousands of sparkling hand-cut and hand-placed colored glass pieces. The 55- by 86-inch creation features an elegant woman dressed in Dior’s New Look style, launched in the late 1940s. (christopherguy.com)
exotic oliver gal.jpg

Chanel’s No. 5 perfume bottle creates a classic background for Exotic Perfume Leopard. The printed canvas is stretched on a wood frame with hanger included for easy installation. Available in six sizes from 12-inches square to 40-inches square. (olivergal.com)
Gladys_Perint_Palmer-Garden_party_for_Valentino_and_Christian_Dior_large.jpg

Garden party for Valentino and Christian Dior by fashion illustrator Gladys Perint Palmer is a giclée reproduction of an original watercolor. It is reproduced in two sizes in a limited edition of 300 prints. (tigerflowerstudio.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

