3 Calming Décor Pieces for the Bedroom

Mottled burlwood and sandy oak finishes pair beautifully with soft orange tones for a restful bedroom retreat.

Chaddock 820-11_rs_2013__600x600.jpg

A trio of Chaddock Home’s Dressmaker ottomans in a richly striped fabric is the perfect accompaniment to the oversized Delano oak-framed rectangular mirror and Cabaret swivel chair.  (designanddetailstl.com)
Couture Lamps BlairTableLampOrange_CTTL8309OG_S_01_720x.jpg

The Blair table lamp offers a pop of color with a glossy orange lacquer finish surrounded by silver leaf accents. The sleek rectangular body sits on a clear optic crystal base and is topped with a white linen shade and crystal finial. (couturelamps.com)
Worlds-Away Plymouth Burlwood chest.jpg

The Plymouth three-drawer chest features a mottled burl wood finish with natural variations and sleek acrylic handles. (worlds-away.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

