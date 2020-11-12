'Home for the Holidays' has never been more relevant. 6 local experts share tips on how you can make the season bright, starting Nov. 19.

Home for the Holidays is sponsored by Closets by Design in St. Louis, Missouri.
The holidays might look a little different in 2020 as compared to years not marked by social distance recommendations, but a few universal truths remain – this is a season for warm memories, quality time with family and friends and expressing gratitude for that which we hold dear.
It is with this spirit in mind that we are excited to tell you about a new weekly video series we’ll be launching dedicated to elevating festivities in your home this holiday season.
Kicking the series off, fashion aficionado and columnist Katie Yeadon will show viewers how to dress comfortably at low-key celebrations while still tapping into the season’s hottest styles. With several looks to serve as your inspiration, Yeadon reveals why dressing in a way that makes you feel good and makes the moment feel special is more important than ever this year.
The following week, Paper Source gift-wrap workshop leader Mallory Polk will demonstrate how to wrap your presents this year like a pro, how to tie three fabulous bows that will upgrade any gift, and why the extra effort for your loved ones is more than worth it.
Next, eco-friendly expert and Dharma + Dwell owner Jordan Blackhurst will offer viewers some stunning statistics and a few simple ways to make this – a typically high-waste season – more sustainable, while still being chic and sophisticated with your celebrations.
After a semester of virtual learning – and well, virtual everything – the owner of kids’ shop City Spouts, Molly Curlee, continues our series by sharing top-rated unplugged gift ideas that will keep kids’ minds active and their creativity sparked without the use of screens. Watch as our two adorable toy experts – ages 5 and 7 – unbox these hands-on gifts and share in the joy of imaginative play.
In the penultimate edition of the series, interior designer Jenna Siebert of J&J Design Team creates three gorgeous tablescapes that take holiday meals to the next level and reveals easy-to-follow steps for recreating the magic in your own dining room.
Closing out the series, Siebert returns as our expert for holiday décor tips that are both elegant and effortless. She’ll walk viewers through several brilliant ideas for elevating your interior design this season – and why transforming your home into a cozy winter wonderland is essential for making the most out of staying home for the holidays.
Stay tuned for the Home for the Holidays video series, launching November 19. May your season be merry and bright with these expert tips!
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with the sponsor. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
