Frank Darling Is Modernizing the Ring Shopping Process

When people think of shopping for custom rings, many think it will be an expensive hassle, full of risk. Frank Darling launched its website two years ago with the goal to make the process as fun and easy as possible, while getting you a unique, high-quality ring.
“We’re combining that bespoke ring shopping experience with the value of online,” explains CEO, co-founder and St. Louis native Kegan Fisher. “It’s the best of both worlds.”
The jeweler offers a home try-on program, allowing customers to see a ring before they buy it. Four chosen styles will be mailed to them to try on and choose among. “It can be a fun and casual experience [with] more personalization than you get from a typical e-commerce,” Fisher says.
Additionally, Frank Darling’s website features an in-depth custom ring quiz featuring 20 questions. Using it, prospective ring shoppers can choose everything from the shape and size of the center stone to the setting and finishes. After completing the quiz, customers are emailed a custom sketch of their dream ring and are matched not only with the diamonds that fit their design but also with a Frank Darling designer to work with them in making their vision a reality.
The popular ring style right now is streamlined and modern, and Frank Darling’s collections are the epitome of chic. “We see a lot of art deco-inspired, and that’s always been in our brand language,” Fisher says. “They want that kind of styles of trapezoids and modern elegance from that experience. Our collections are inspired by that with a modern edge. It’s been wildly successful right now.”
Also popular right now is a push toward color. Gone are the days of platinum rings and round diamonds; customers are looking at emeralds and rings in yellow gold. Fisher explains this creative turn comes from the fact that more couples are shopping together.
“They’re thinking about it as a shared experience, and that lends well to customization and things that are unique and made for each couple,” she says.
Another way Frank Darling shines is its focus on transparency. All certified natural and lab-grown diamonds are clearly listed alongside price on the website. And with an expansive selection of lab-grown diamonds, Frank Darling is ideal for those looking for larger shapes without breaking the budget. Furthermore, the smaller diamonds used in Frank Darling designs are recycled, as is the handmade 18-karat ring, ensuring that every ring is sustainably made.
Frank Darling understands that shopping for a custom ring can be overwhelming. With all of its collection and information available online, you can rest assured that creating the ring of your dreams will be a simple, affordable and enjoyable process.
Frank Darling, 646-859-0718, frankdarling.com