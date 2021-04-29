Find a Mother's Day Gift to Last a Lifetime at Sasha Nicholas

Say, “Thank you!” to your mother with a gift as unique and beautiful as she is. This Mother’s Day, Sasha Nicholas has the quality and selection to find her a present perfectly suited to her.
“You can find things that your mother will love,” confirms owner Lindsay Trulaske. Fine Herend porcelain figurines are always popular and the selection at Sasha Nicholas features everything from your mother’s favorite animal to objects like garden tools or baked goods that represent a hobby or memory the two of you share.
If you’re looking for something with a little more sparkle, Sasha Nicholas’ St. Louis boutique also offers Julie Vos earrings, bracelets and necklaces at an attractive price point. “It’s great for Mother’s Day,” Trulaske says. “This jewelry fits a lot of age ranges, and anyone can wear it.”
Tulaske adds that for the wine-lover or mom who enjoys entertaining family and friends, Sasha Nicholas now carries Estelle glassware. “Estelle is colored glassware made in Poland that has been a huge trend across the market and would be a fun Mother’s Day gift,” she says. “You can create a custom set of six by selecting from any of their seventeen available colors. It’s been fun to see what people are coming up with when they buy them.”
Of course, for more than just Mother’s Day, dinnerware will always be a winner at Sasha Nicholas, boasting durable European porcelain that is dishwasher-safe. Create monogrammed anniversary, housewarming or even new-baby gifts any time of year. Locally owned and operated, Sasha Nicholas offers out-of-town shipping, as well as in-store pickup for local orders.
“You can pick up a new set of dessert plates [and more] that are not monogrammed at our retail store,” Trulaske adds – perfect for anyone who wants to appreciate the timeless beauty of Sasha Nicholas products for any occasion.
However you’re looking to celebrate your mother this year, let a gift from Sasha Nicholas make it a day she’ll never forget.
Sasha Nicholas, 9752 Clayton Road, 314-997-5854, sashanicholas.com