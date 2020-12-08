Festive Tabletop Design Tips That Will Uplift Any Holiday Dining Experience This Season

Home for the Holidays is sponsored by Closets by Design in St. Louis, Missouri.
From trendy, boho chic tablescapes to gorgeous winter wonderland-esque displays, Jenna Siebert of J&J Design Team knows how to take a tabletop from ordinary to extraordinary this holiday season.
Siebert has been drawn to design in some form or another throughout her whole life but officially launched J&J Design Team with her husband, Jason, in 2016. The husband-and-wife duo aid clients in everything from restyling rooms to sourcing new furniture to full-blown home remodels and new construction. The capable couple is known in the St. Louis metro area for creating feel-good spaces, which similarly makes Siebert feel good.
“I am living my dream every day that I get to design and style a space,” Siebert says.
To tackle a tablescape, Siebert recommends pondering a particular mood or vibe you wish to portray to guests, noting that it can be as minimalistic or over-the-top as you desire. Just one thing is important, she notes — make it memorable!
Siebert recommends starting by thinking about a theme. For example, she says an earthy, boho chic tablescape is perfect for a traditional, alluring holiday dinner, but a “pink and bubbly” theme is ideal for a fun and festive holiday brunch. If themes seem overwhelming, Siebert suggests simply selecting a color palette. For example, she says a classic white and gold combination can create a captivating Christmas table.
Once the theme or color palette are in place, Siebert says layering is a must. “I like to layer the plates and linens,” Siebert says. “Sometimes, I use chargers under the plates for more of a formal feel.”
Sibert also recommends layering a runner over the tablecloth and placing fresh greenery down the center of the table.
“I like to create a vignette as my centerpiece by using different heights of candles, flowers and whatever it is I plan to style on the table, depending on the holiday or theme,” Siebert says. “I like to incorporate something unique and fun here!”
Siebert says her go-to move is always adding fresh greenery or flowers to a tablescape in some form or another, or alternatively playing with faux pieces. However, one element never changes – she always uses candles.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with the sponsor. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
