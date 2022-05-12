 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive
Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive

By Maggie Peters

Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, this charming Richmond Heights property is home to stylish finishes and a traditional floor plan perfect for family and friends to gather. Entertain in the large living room with a fireplace or spend an evening reading in the attached study. As temperatures rise, you can enjoy evenings on the deck off of the spacious family room. The renovated kitchen is a dream, opening up to the dining and family room areas and featuring stainless appliances, granite counters and a wine fridge. Unwind in the luxurious main-floor master suite, which includes a large jetted tub and shower, as well as two oversize custom closets. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms and two full baths, and the finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, bar area and wine cellar. The private backyard boasts an amazing outdoor kitchen and pergola overlooking the gorgeous pool and flagstone patio.

This 5-bedroom, 4 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom home in Richmond Heights is listed at $1.095 million.

Katie McLaughlin, Laura McCarthy Real Estate, 314-283-8444 (direct), 314-725-5100 (office), lauramccarthy.com

Founded in 1944, Laura McCarthy has expertise with the central corridor and consistently ranks among local top real estate companies in sales volume. Many of the 100-plus agents there specialize in luxury real estate. All are familiar with metro area neighborhoods, from the Central West End to Highway 64/40 to Chesterfield and the St. Charles area.

