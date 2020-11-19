Comfortably Festive Fashion Trends for Casual Holiday Celebrations

Home for the Holidays is sponsored by Closets by Design in St. Louis, Missouri.
Katie Yeadon spent approximately eight years aiding the fashion departments at Allure, Seventeen and Glamour magazines. In her current role as a freelance fashion columnist, Yeadon is fascinated by how industry demands have shifted in 2020 and says these changes will be more evident than ever this holiday season. How, you ask? Let’s just say, we are all about to up our athleisure game.
“I definitely think the holidays will feel more casual and laid-back this year,” Yeadon says, “but that doesn’t mean we should sacrifice style or festive attire.”
Yeadon suggests a jewel-toned satin blouse with a classic black pant for a comfortable, sophisticated style. Those looking for a trendier take, though, should try a fun, off-the-shoulder metallic top with jeans.
“Dress it down, and make it more fun,” Yeadon says.
For the ultimate style-meets-comfort vibe, though, a black satin jumpsuit is perfection, which Yeadon says can easily be dressed up with a strappy heel or dressed down with a blazer and booties. For true comfort, Yeadon suggests flowy pants or joggers, as they are trendy yet comfortable.
“Be sure to dress up your more comfortable look with fun jewelry,” she adds.
Even though comfort is queen these days, Yeadon says a dress certainly isn’t off-limits.
“Try pairing [your dress] with an elevated blazer for warmth or if you need a little coverage,” she says.
Last but certainly not least, Yeadon suggests playing with textile textures.
“A tonal look is always elegant,” she says. “Try mixing textures with a metallic tank, suede pants and a fun faux fur-lined wrap!”
Texture, in fact, is what she says is the most important factor to be in style this season.
“Lots of texture,” she says in terms of current trends. “Fuzzy cardigans are having a moment [for] a more casual overall look but one that is very styled and put-together. [There’s a focus on] interesting necklines and details. The puffed sleeve is going to be everywhere this winter.”
Whether you are staying home for the holiday or attending a smaller gathering, Yeadon encourages feeling festive.
“Our clothing reflects our mood, and there’s no better way to elevate your mood and embrace the festivity of the holiday season than with a great outfit,” Yeadon says.
