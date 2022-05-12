Aptitude Design + Build Focuses on Every Detail of Your Remodel

When it comes to home remodels, there is more to consider than just the final product. While homeowners would love to snap their fingers and have the new space of their dreams, there are many steps between Point A and B. Aptitude Design + Build takes every one of these steps into consideration and works with the client to ensure that the process is just as polished as the result.
“We take the overwhelming feeling of not knowing where to start, and we really simplify that whole process to make it enjoyable and fun for our clients,” says Matt Mierek, Aptitude’s founder and president. “When people want to redo their spaces, they don’t know the specifics of what they want. We’re able to focus that and find the nitty-gritty of what they like and don’t like.”
In 1999, Mierek started Aptitude after realizing that there was a gap in the market for innovative design and quality craftsmanship at a budget people could afford. Aptitude handles both commercial and residential design, with the latter involving everything from kitchens and baths to additions and whole-home remodels.
Aptitude stands out not only in helping clients realize their vision but in how the business expertly makes that vision a reality. “What I do, making ideas, is cool, but at the end of the day, if you don’t have people who can take that and make it reality, then the first part of that process isn’t going to work very well,” Mierek says. “When we’re building, our guys are really good at seeing that finished end product in the beginning; they’re good at taking something that’s on paper or an idea and making it a reality.”
Furthermore, Aptitude makes sure the time it takes to create a client’s ideal space is as painless as possible for the client. Whether it’s by keeping a shower or toilet hooked up as long as possible throughout a bathroom remodel or keeping a kitchen sink even when demoing the rest of the kitchen, Aptitude understands what homeowners will be missing most during a project and works around it in a thoughtful manner.
“It’s easy for a construction company to forget about that side of things because, for us, we do it all the time and know what to expect, but a lot of homeowners don’t, so we lay this out to the client and help through that whole process,” Mierek says.
Aptitude Design + Build cares about making its clients happy, both in the final design and in every step along the way. Call today to learn what it can do for you.
