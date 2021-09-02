Aptitude Desgin + Build Makes Any Space a Masterpiece

Basements are a versatile space – a clean slate of additional square feet that can be transformed into whatever the homeowner needs most. On a recent basement remodel, Aptitude Design + Build took that space to create the ideal master suite, allowing the client’s aging parent to move to the main floor.
Founder Matt Mierek began Aptitude when he saw a demand for interior remodeling from his construction clients. Hiring nothing but the best to tackle Aptitude’s growing projects, Mierek ensures that every space Aptitude takes on is done to perfection and, what’s more, is done to the needs and wants of each client.
In this case, the client needed a stylish and functional suite, complete with a bedroom, bathroom and full kitchen, while simultaneously wanting to include space for the family to entertain. The talented Aptitude team prioritized creating the suite, working around the existing plumbing in the small space. The Aptitude team also understood that while the priority was the downstairs living space, the entertaining space was the desired focus, and that understanding guided the layout around making the large bar and assorted memorabilia the focal points of the basement.
“I always think, ‘What would I do if this were my house? What would I want for my own home?’” Mierek explains. He saw the client’s large bourbon collection and got the idea of creating a bourbon room, which added a unique element to the overall design.
Additional eye-catching elements the Aptitude team created include installing LED lighting under the bar and around the bar signs – a simple way to make those features stand out – and adding a recessed ceiling around the display cabinets. The bedroom, kitchen and bath were elegant and simple, featuring wavy porcelain tile on the shower side walls and a marble base that added a dynamic look to the space.
The Aptitude Design + Build team are ready to create for you a room that not only features what you need but also is visually stunning upon completion. Learn more about their residential – and commercial – remodels, and see what they can do for you.
