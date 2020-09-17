 Skip to main content
Agents on the 2020 Luxury Home Tour
Agents on the 2020 Luxury Home Tour

Amanda Hurtt and Jacki Swartz

Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker

636-544-3634 (Hurtt), 314-397-5102 (Swartz), 636-561-1000 (office), coldwellbankerhomes.com

With decades of combined experience, Amanda Hurtt and Jacki Swartz take pride in their ability to bring a listing to life. Swartz’s consistent performance in the top 5 percent of Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker’s REALTORs and Hurtt’s advanced degree in marketing work together to achieve any real estate goals. Additionally, Victoria Maitz, of VM Interiors, ensures that listings are on point for today’s savvy buyer. From downtown St. Louis to Lake Saint Louis, this energetic team is sure to impress.

Keith R. Manzer

Gladys Manion Real Estate

314-800-4755, keith-r-manzer.gladysmanion.com

With more than 37 years of real estate experience, Keith R. Manzer was named “The Face of Luxury Residential Real Estate” by St. Louis Magazine in 2014, 2015 and 2019, and has been recognized as a 5-Star Service Award winner for the last eight years. From new construction to project development through resales and helping buyers relocate from out of town, he has the perfect skill set to meet various real estate needs.

Ridgehouse Capital

314-441-4003, info@ridgehousecapital.com

Ridgehouse Capital is a vertically integrated real estate platform with an in-house team experienced in construction, development, management and investment services. Ridgehouse’s hands-on approach is what sets it apart, as it pursues only construction opportunities and projects that meet its strong standards for quality, location, amenities and long-term appreciation potential through either development or acquisition.

Steven Mirowitz

Mirowitz Real Estate

314-983-0788 ext. 23, mirowitzrealestate.com

Steven Mirowitz is the owner and president of Mirowitz Real Estate. He has been active in the St. Louis real estate community for more than 30 years. He owns and manages more than 200 residential and commercial properties throughout the area in addition to two hotels in Naples, Florida. Mirowitz Real Estate assists clients in the processes of buying and renting, as well as in commercial land sales throughout the central corridor and up through St. Charles.

