Updates That Will Add the Most Value to Your Home in 2022

From giving a residence’s interior a facelift with a fresh coat of paint to expanding its livable space by adding an outdoor oasis, homeowners often have a long wish list of minor and major upgrades for their home. But which renovations give your abode’s value the biggest boost? Four of St. Louis’ leading designers – Colleen Ertl of Diane Breckenridge Interiors, Brett Clark of Savvy Design Group, Gigi Lombrano of Gigi Lombrano Interiors and Jessie D. Miller of Jessie D. Miller Interior Design – weigh in on getting the best bang for your buck when it comes to home remodeling.

Design and financial experts agree that a kitchen renovation yields one of the best returns on investment. According to Consumer Reports, upgrading your kitchen can increase your home value 3 to 7 percent. “An updated kitchen is very attractive to homebuyers, but we recommend you not wait until you are selling your home to renovate,” Ertl says, noting that an effective upgrade often includes new appliances and on-trend countertops, as well as cabinet layouts and organization that will maximize its space. “The kitchen is the centerpiece of your home … where you gather with family and friends,” she continues, “so it stands to reason it is one of the most rewarding areas of your home to renovate – both financially and emotionally.”

Another significant value-add is paint, which can bump up your home’s worth 1 to 2 percent, Consumer Reports says. New paint can be transformative, Clark notes: “Paint color is a wonderful way to update your home and provide a current and clean feel. It also provides a wonderful return on your investment compared to larger renovation projects.”