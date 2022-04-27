Updates That Will Add the Most Value to Your Home in 2022

From giving a residence’s interior a facelift with a fresh coat of paint to expanding its livable space by adding an outdoor oasis, homeowners often have a long wish list of minor and major upgrades for their home. But which renovations give your abode’s value the biggest boost? Four of St. Louis’ leading designers – Colleen Ertl of Diane Breckenridge Interiors, Brett Clark of Savvy Design Group, Gigi Lombrano of Gigi Lombrano Interiors and Jessie D. Miller of Jessie D. Miller Interior Design – weigh in on getting the best bang for your buck when it comes to home remodeling.
Design and financial experts agree that a kitchen renovation yields one of the best returns on investment. According to Consumer Reports, upgrading your kitchen can increase your home value 3 to 7 percent. “An updated kitchen is very attractive to homebuyers, but we recommend you not wait until you are selling your home to renovate,” Ertl says, noting that an effective upgrade often includes new appliances and on-trend countertops, as well as cabinet layouts and organization that will maximize its space. “The kitchen is the centerpiece of your home … where you gather with family and friends,” she continues, “so it stands to reason it is one of the most rewarding areas of your home to renovate – both financially and emotionally.”
Another significant value-add is paint, which can bump up your home’s worth 1 to 2 percent, Consumer Reports says. New paint can be transformative, Clark notes: “Paint color is a wonderful way to update your home and provide a current and clean feel. It also provides a wonderful return on your investment compared to larger renovation projects.”
To get the job done right, Clark advises leaving this one up to professionals. “There is always a noticeably big difference between the quality of work that comes from a professional painter versus a weekend warrior,” he explains. “Paint colors can also be tricky, with different undertones, lighting conditions and finish options. Definitely consult with a designer to make sure you only have to paint your space once!”
Miller also says maintaining your abode’s interior walls goes a long way in helping your home value. “Update your paint colors,” she notes. “Older paint tends to look sort of sad after a while, so update to a more neutral, softer taupe or lighter beige, rather than the cooler grays that have been oversaturated in years past.”
As for your property’s exterior, an outdoor deck or patio addition can raise your home’s value 3 to 5 percent, according to Consumer Reports. “Updating an outdoor space is a great way to extend the usable space of your home,” Lombrano says. “You can take advantage of the entire property and make the outdoor space a destination. Outdoor spaces have also been important during the pandemic, as many people are working from home and want to enjoy the great outdoors.”
For homeowners who aren’t ready to tackle a major renovation, Miller recommends focusing on simple updates that can bring in significant returns throughout your home, such as lighting and hardware swaps. “Lighting is everything … It adds a lot of form and function,” Miller says. “It doesn’t matter what else you have in a room if it’s not properly lit.” It’s easy to find great lighting online or at local box stores, she explains, “so there’s no excuse not to have fun with lighting. Any overhead lighting, like a chandelier or pendant, will add dimension and sculptural art, as well as give off extra light.”
Hardware is another minor undertaking for a major return. Miller suggests selecting timeless polished nickel, noting a polished – rather than brushed – finish helps avoid a builder-grade feeling. “It’s the most classic, reflects warmth and is easy to mix and match with other metals in the room,” she explains, adding that homeowners should shop hardware locally. “You can’t source it online because it’s all about how it feels. Locks & Pulls [Design Elements] has the best hardware selection.”
And a cost-effective way to update your high-traffic wood flooring areas – no replacing or refinishing required – is a stair runner, Miller adds. “It’s like the pocket-square moment on an outfit,” she notes. “You can go bolder and do a fun pattern!”
