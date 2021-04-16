Transform Your Backyard Into an Outdoor Oasis With These Pro Tips From Local Designers

With COVID-19 causing many to reschedule routine retreats and forgo glamorous getaways, there has been an uptick in renovations that transform boring backyards into personal sanctuaries – and thanks to advice from local designers, you, too, can create such a space.

“The outdoors is a place you can have fun with style,” says Jenny Rausch, president of Karr Bick Kitchen & Bath. “Throw pillows, rugs and blankets – they give each space a personality.”

One such space with a pop of personality is an expansion of an existing deck designed by (and for) Castle Design designer Jill Oliver Brown.

“It basically added another family room to our house, and the purpose was to be able to use it almost all year-round,” Oliver Brown says. “We made sure we had uncovered areas as well, so we could grill and have a space if you wanted to be in the sun.”

Oliver Brown layered multiple tones of blues with custom-designed ottomans, cushions and a printed rug. She used various prints with natural textured elements such as rattan, stone and iron to create a relaxed yet fresh and cheerful feel.

“Cozy, comfortable furniture is a must because if it’s not comfortable, no one is going to want to stay out there,” Oliver Brown says. “Greenery and plants are key. Even if you don’t have a big yard with lots of pretty green space, you can achieve that with potted plants.”

Matt Wolfe of Wolfe Architecture & Design also recommends the incorporation of lighting.

“[It’s] usually the first thing to get cut for budgeting and [is] frequently underdesigned, but it can have the biggest impact when done well,” Wolfe says.