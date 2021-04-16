‘The Norfolk House’: C&M Interiors Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With Family Home Renovation in Kirkwood

C&M Interiors recently breathed life into a Kirkwood family’s downsized dream home, informally known at the agency as “the Norfolk House.”
Elated to be celebrating five years in business, the St. Louis-based women behind C&M – Channing Krichevsky and Maria Hogrefe – are known for their sophisticated, contemporary take on luxury residential projects. So when a local couple tasked the team with bringing an experienced eye for interior architecture and bespoke furnishings to their custom-built house, C&M created a design fitting the family’s cozy, classic sense of style.
“The inspiration for the design was the family who was building the home,” Krichevsky says. “Five of their six kids were out of the house, so this was their downsized dream home. They really wanted the space to feel warm and welcoming and have a great flow from all of the living spaces and into the outdoor patio.”
The clients’ original vision for the new abode involved keeping it comfortable and classic – but also in line with the times. “The client appreciated a contemporary color palette and design aesthetic, while incorporating some more classic, casual and comfortable elements,” Hogrefe says, adding that a soft blend of tasteful gray and blue hues was used throughout the house, accenting neutral and warm finishes. “Furnishings, textiles and accessories were specifically selected and installed in the home by the design team based off of the clients’ personality and desires.”
To familiarize themselves with clients, Krichevsky and Hogrefe kick off every project with a “visioning presentation.” “We sit down for an hour or so with the client and talk through materials and images in order to get an idea of what they are drawn to, what are their likes and dislikes,” Krichevsky explains, asking questions such as “‘Where do they go shopping?’ ‘What are their favorite clothing brands?’ This says a lot about someone’s personal style.”
Next, the team focuses on each project’s construction phase. “We make the final finish selections and draw elevations of every wall, so that the client is able to visualize [everything] and so that we know our design ideas will work functionally,” Hogrefe says. “Once we nail down this portion, we will move into furnishings and more of the styling portion, where we select all of the upholstery, rugs, tables, etc., and present a cohesive palette along with a finalized furniture floor plan to the client. Sometimes there are tweaks, but for the most part, our clients are able to see the vision we have in mind for them.”
For the Norfolk House’s extensive floor-to-ceiling design, one of the largest challenges was making the relatively small new-home footprint feel grand, Krichevsky says: “The lots in Kirkwood are fairly small, so there was limited space to work with to begin with. The clients spend a lot of time in the kitchen and had a long wish list of functional needs for the space, which we were challenged with making that work … and we did!”
Case in point: The crown jewel of the custom abode is the kitchen wall tile. “This is handmade and hand-glazed tile by Red Rock [Tileworks in Nashville], and it really brings the otherwise ‘white and bright’ kitchen to life,” Krichevsky says.
The design duo was thrilled with the family’s reaction to the new space. “The client was so happy with how everything turned out,” Hogrefe says. “They really trusted us to take what we learned about their personal style and run with it. After our final furniture install, we would get emails all the time letting us know how glad they were that they let us do our thing and that the space makes them feel so at home.”
The best part? Hogrefe says: “They used the phrase ‘dream home’ over and over, which we just absolutely loved.”
C&M Interiors, 937 Midland Blvd., St. Louis, 314-328-1923, candmstudio.com