‘The Norfolk House’: C&M Interiors Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With Family Home Renovation in Kirkwood

C&M Interiors recently breathed life into a Kirkwood family’s downsized dream home, informally known at the agency as “the Norfolk House.”

Elated to be celebrating five years in business, the St. Louis-based women behind C&M – Channing Krichevsky and Maria Hogrefe – are known for their sophisticated, contemporary take on luxury residential projects. So when a local couple tasked the team with bringing an experienced eye for interior architecture and bespoke furnishings to their custom-built house, C&M created a design fitting the family’s cozy, classic sense of style.

“The inspiration for the design was the family who was building the home,” Krichevsky says. “Five of their six kids were out of the house, so this was their downsized dream home. They really wanted the space to feel warm and welcoming and have a great flow from all of the living spaces and into the outdoor patio.”

The clients’ original vision for the new abode involved keeping it comfortable and classic – but also in line with the times. “The client appreciated a contemporary color palette and design aesthetic, while incorporating some more classic, casual and comfortable elements,” Hogrefe says, adding that a soft blend of tasteful gray and blue hues was used throughout the house, accenting neutral and warm finishes. “Furnishings, textiles and accessories were specifically selected and installed in the home by the design team based off of the clients’ personality and desires.”

To familiarize themselves with clients, Krichevsky and Hogrefe kick off every project with a “visioning presentation.” “We sit down for an hour or so with the client and talk through materials and images in order to get an idea of what they are drawn to, what are their likes and dislikes,” Krichevsky explains, asking questions such as “‘Where do they go shopping?’ ‘What are their favorite clothing brands?’ This says a lot about someone’s personal style.”