Q&A With Michael Wyrock of Cherokee Street's Nistenhaus Design

As one of the principal designers and co-owners of Nistenhaus Design, Michael Wyrock wants to create comfortable havens that characterize his clients to the core.
“Be intentional with your wants and needs,” says Wyrock, who holds master’s degrees in both architecture and urban design from Washington University in St. Louis. “Too often, our industry is asked to ballpark and speak about our work off the cuff, and honestly, direct and intentional feedback from clients and trades is often what makes for successful projects in the design field.”
The biggest factor that makes Nistenhaus stand out in the industry is its use and exploration of architectural components.
“Everywhere we travel, I find inspiration in the architecture of the place and the people who create that place,” Wyrock says. “[My favorite thing about architectural interiors is] the layering of history that evokes a story without ever having to speak a word.”
Nistenhaus Design, 2118 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-553-9245, nistenhaus.com
Must-Have Element
“Every space needs a hero. It could be an amazing art piece, rug, iconic furniture piece or simply a fabulous assortment of throw pillows.”
Go-To Shop
“Vintage and antique shops like Cool Stuff Period, among many others in [St. Louis], [including many] on the Illinois side of the river.”
Recent Renovation
“We completed two kitchen renovations (personal and professional) down here on Cherokee [Street], and I love to see design happening so close to the city center. We love seeing our city grow and become a more invigorated version of itself.”
Background Bits
“I worked for four to five years in the design retail sector before going into business with my partner, Justin Maine, and started Nistenhaus Design, and later opened up Verde on Cherokee [Street] and the Warehaus by Nistenhaus off of Cherokee antique row in South City.”
Most-Loved Trend
“Maximalism – because more is more.”