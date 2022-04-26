Q&A With Joni Spear of Joni Spear Interior Design in Clayton

For more than 25 years, Joni Spear of Joni Spear Interior Design has been creating chic, stunning spaces in St. Louis and beyond.
“A decade ago, my work was described by a well-known design icon I admire as ‘classic with an edge,’” Spear says. “I think it still holds true today. Most clients want vanilla, but I always try to sneak in a cherry or two to their ultimate delight.”
The designer says that creative element is her favorite part about her position.
“For me, the best part of being a designer is getting to daydream all day long,” Spear says. “Inherent to the process are truckloads of paperwork, schlepping samples, endless research and the challenges of dealing with – at times – difficult personalities. But the thrill of the creative process by far eclipses the perfunctory aspects of the process.”
Joni Spear Interior Design, Clayton, 314-614-9080, jonispear.com
Must-Have Element
“Every space needs good lighting. It’s surprising to me, with the overwhelming amount of home remodeling shows on TV, that lighting is never discussed. Perhaps because it may bore the average person, but lighting is the one thing that can significantly enhance a space. You could have the most beautiful furniture, kitchen or bathroom in the world, but if it’s not lit properly, it’s not functioning.”
Pro Tip
“I encourage everyone to save up to purchase the best-quality furniture possible for longevity. The whole notion of ‘disposable’ furniture is a pet peeve of mine. New wood is not as sturdy as 50- to 100-year-old wood. Refinish wood floors when possible; don’t replace them with new, inferior, engineered wood that is filled with chemicals. Buy old dining tables and chairs and reupholster or refinish the wood.”
Shops Worth a Stop
“My projects don’t really look like shiny new showrooms. My clients have children and pets, and truly live in their homes. I try to look for unique or antique pieces, so they look bespoke or collected. For online shopping, I search 1st Dibs, Cherish and [Facebook] Marketplace. Locally, I love to scour The ReFind Room, Treasure Aisles [Antique Mall] and The Miriam Switching Post. KDR and Design & Detail carry a vast array of furniture lines and are also favorites of mine.”
On-Trend
“I almost never follow trends; there is no more certain way to date-stamp design. Although in full disclosure, while looking at marble slabs recently for my personal home renovation, I fell in love with a marble called Calacatta Vagli. It has bold veining with striking hints of deep green. I swooned and immediately knew, in spite of the sudden ubiquity of green cabinetry, that it would define my new kitchen’s moment.”