Olive + Opal Interiors Shares Pro Tips for Staging Your Home, Standing Out on the Market

Spring is prime selling season, and Olive + Opal Interiors is eager to help homeowners get their abodes bid-war-ready for a speedy and seamless sale through its curated and classic staging services.

“A properly staged home is neutral and widely appealing, which allows the buyer to notice the home’s beautiful features and picture themselves living in the home,” says Olive + Opal co-founder Anna Neal. “We often stage for general appeal, but also stay mindful of the home’s target audience and stage accordingly.”

For example, if staging a home in a young, family-oriented neighborhood, Neal says staging to show various functional areas that both kids and parents can enjoy is imperative.

“People often shop with logic and buy based on emotions,” Neal says. “Using both design principles to maximize layout and focal points to draw the buyer’s attention to the home’s beautiful features, we stage the home to show its absolute best.”

In terms of which rooms to stage, Olive + Opal Interiors co-founder Melinda Christman recommends staging all primary rooms on the main floor – think living room, family room, dining room and kitchen, in addition to the primary bedroom and bathrooms. Also include any potential small or tricky spaces.

“We try to solve any potential problems so the buyer doesn’t have to,” Christman says. “Staging the primary living areas is particularly important in open-concept living space, when it isn’t quite obvious how to fully utilize the multifunctional space.”