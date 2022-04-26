Midcentury Modern Home in Crestwood Stands Out With Bold, Black Exterior and Distinct Interior Design

Anna Weiss and Luby Kelley turned heads in their Crestwood neighborhood when they changed the exterior color of their new home. Mostly following the lyrics of a 1966 Rolling Stones hit, they saw a red house and wanted it painted black.

“You can’t miss it,” Weiss says when describing its location. It’s the house drenched in black – even the bricks are coated in a dark charcoal hue – with sharp angles and a flat roof. It stands out on a street of red brick houses with shades of white and brown and traditionally triangle-based rooftops.

“I always pause and have to hesitate,” Kelley says about reacting to his wife’s design ambitions. “But it always looks great. She’s definitely the dominant designer.”

“I’m not afraid for something to fail,” Weiss adds, “so I’m OK with painting something a few times or ordering three different wallpapers to get it right. It’s trial and error.”

Weiss and Kelley own Webster Groves’ midcentury modern design shop, MoModerne, which also manages estate sales in the metro area and beyond. They’ve developed keen eyes for unique goods and charming home interiors – yet this house intrigued them just from the outside.

It first caught their attention during a stroll through the neighborhood in 2008. The young couple’s former home stood about two blocks away, and so they often took their daughter out for walks in the area. One day, the elderly homeowner, Jack Tyrer, noticed them and struck up a conversation about how he had designed the home, and his father built it in the early 1970s.