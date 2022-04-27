Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath Designs Dreamy, Modern Home for Work and Play

With so much time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners are seeking spaces specifically designed to seamlessly accommodate work, school and entertainment activity for more functional everyday lifestyles in their abodes.
As a result, when one local couple with two kids selected local design, construction and custom-homes company Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath to achieve this ideal for their own first-floor remodel, designers Janelle Helms and Ashley Obradovits delivered a classic, cohesive space flowing from the kitchen to the bar, dining room, office, powder room and living room.
The clients’ “immaculate taste” made the project’s goal clear: Create a fresh, timeless home with work and communal areas to accommodate the entire family and frequent guests. Obradovits says: “The homeowner wanted it to be clean, sophisticated and last decades.”
With Helms at the helm of the kitchen design, the home’s obstructed, dated hub was replaced with a light, open space. “The homeowner likes to entertain, and everything was super closed-off and choppy, so we opened it up by removing a wall between the kitchen and dining room,” Helms explains. “She loved the idea of having white cabinets and countertops to brighten everything up, as well as lighter wood floors. The white quartz countertop, with an extra thick edge, continues to the backsplash to keep it all looking cohesive and clean.”
In the same seamless vein, all of the appliances were covered with matching white cabinet panels. “This gave the wall a continuous row of cabinets that helped make the transition from the kitchen to the bar feel seamless,” Helms explains of her favorite design element.
For a focal point, the kitchen was crowned with a Modern-Aire Ventilating hood. “Then we added gold lights on either side to complement the gold-accent strapping on the hood,” Helms notes, with Obradovits adding that the homeowner loves gold accents, from the fixtures and hardware to the chandeliers, “so we carried those from the kitchen to the bar to the powder room.”
The biggest challenge of the renovation was fitting everything on the clients’ wish list into the space, Helms says. “The homeowner is a very organized person, so she wanted lots and lots of storage to make it function with her and her family,” she explains. “The office is now functional for the family, with hidden storage for the printer and file cabinets, and a sitting area so the two children have their own space.”
As planned for in the early stages of the project, an obstacle arose when the wall between the kitchen and dining room was removed to open the floor plan. “There was some support that we could not move,” Helms notes, explaining that a white wainscotting-covered column on the kitchen island was used to solve the issue.
Obradovits says she “was brought in to warm up the space, add texture and dimension with color, and put the homeowner’s personality in the space.”
With white and blue – the client’s two favorite hues – as the classic color palette of choice, the walls were coated with bright white paint, as well as white wainscotting, while pops of blue were added throughout the space, including custom blue window treatments and blue-patterned Schumacher wallpaper on the ceiling in the office, to make it “bright and cheerful,” and the walls of the powder room – a favorite part of the project for Obradovits, who appreciates “when clients are open to thinking outside the box and trust you.”
Helms also “loves the blue wallpaper on the ceiling in the office, and the blue floral wallpaper in the powder room, which is the perfect way to make a big impact in a small room,” she notes, adding: “It makes the home feel so happy.”
Alongside so many other projects affected by pandemic-related delays, the residential renovation awaits its finishing touches, which will include more custom finishes including reupholstering existing furniture pieces with blue-patterned fabric; custom window treatments in the kitchen; and a “beautiful, bright patterned rug in the office,” Obradovits explains.
As for the homeowners’ reaction to the newly remodeled home, “she just celebrated a big birthday and had friends come in town,” Helms says. “She loved that they had space to spread out and entertain friends and family for her birthday and also around the holidays. The home is so functional for the family on an everyday basis.”
Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath, 2715 Mercantile Drive, Brentwood, 314-645-6545, karrbick.com