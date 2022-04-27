Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath Designs Dreamy, Modern Home for Work and Play

With so much time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners are seeking spaces specifically designed to seamlessly accommodate work, school and entertainment activity for more functional everyday lifestyles in their abodes.

As a result, when one local couple with two kids selected local design, construction and custom-homes company Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath to achieve this ideal for their own first-floor remodel, designers Janelle Helms and Ashley Obradovits delivered a classic, cohesive space flowing from the kitchen to the bar, dining room, office, powder room and living room.

The clients’ “immaculate taste” made the project’s goal clear: Create a fresh, timeless home with work and communal areas to accommodate the entire family and frequent guests. Obradovits says: “The homeowner wanted it to be clean, sophisticated and last decades.”

With Helms at the helm of the kitchen design, the home’s obstructed, dated hub was replaced with a light, open space. “The homeowner likes to entertain, and everything was super closed-off and choppy, so we opened it up by removing a wall between the kitchen and dining room,” Helms explains. “She loved the idea of having white cabinets and countertops to brighten everything up, as well as lighter wood floors. The white quartz countertop, with an extra thick edge, continues to the backsplash to keep it all looking cohesive and clean.”

In the same seamless vein, all of the appliances were covered with matching white cabinet panels. “This gave the wall a continuous row of cabinets that helped make the transition from the kitchen to the bar feel seamless,” Helms explains of her favorite design element.