J&J Design Team Reimagine the Home of St. Louis Sushi Chef Elliot Harris

Step inside St. Louis sushi chef Elliot Harris’ Webster Groves home and be transported into a moody marvel that the J&J Design Team likens to an underground restaurant.

“When you walk into Elliot’s house, it’s cozy and very welcoming, but you also feel like you are not in St. Louis,” says J&J Design Team designer Jenna Siebert. “You feel like you are at this cool restaurant or something. It’s a very cool space.”

Prior to the project, Siebert says the residence in question was rather raw.

“Nothing about his personality showed in this house,” Siebert says. “It was very drab, definitely outdated, so he wanted to bring it to life.”

The husband-and-wife team that is the J&J Design Team started with the living room by updating the floors that carry throughout the entire first level.

“He had a really dark hardwood floor in there,” Siebert says. “We could have refinished them, but he wanted something very easy to take care of, so we went with a laminate flooring. Just that alone brightened up the space.”

From there, Siebert introduced her client to shiplap.

“He was like, ‘What is shiplap?’” says Siebert with a laugh. “I showed him pictures – we actually have some in our personal home – and he loved the shiplap.”

The shiplap was incorporated into a redesigned fireplace.

“The fireplace was kind of awkward in his living room, so we redesigned it by bumping it out, adding shiplap from floor to the ceiling, and then we wanted a little industrial thrown in there,” Siebert says. “So we teamed up with Gregory Rascher, who had a 100-year-old beam, and that is what the mantel is on the fireplace.”