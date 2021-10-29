Inside Nationally Renowned Lifestyle Blogger Arin Jura’s ‘Happy Home’ in Kirkwood

When visiting Arin Jura’s Kirkwood home, you’ll notice her signature design style before she even opens the door.

Her pale pink front door features charming antique stained-glass windows and recently has been embellished with a rustic gold bumblebee, which coordinates with the gold bumblebee on the mailbox and the bumblebee throw pillow resting on the do-it-yourself porch swing.

“When we were designing the front porch and kind of picking our design elements, I wanted it to fit the age of the home and the charm, but I also wanted people to kind of know this is an Arin Solange home when they drive by,” she describes.

To Jura’s 51,900 Instagram followers and thousands of Arin Solange at Home blog readers, she’s known as a DIY queen with a keen eye for clean, bright and “vintage-modern” interior design. Oh, and she loves pink.

“Everyone who follows me knows I love pink,” she affirms.

Jura’s current abode is about 150 years old, but it’s only been home to her family for about a year. She had hoped to have redesigned every nook and cranny by now, but she admits this home is still a work in progress. Individual projects keep Jura motivated, though, and they keep her followers hooked on her renovation hashtag, #arinsolangehistorichome, on Instagram.

The potential of this older house is what drew her and her husband to it, she says, and it’s allowed her to embrace some grandmillennial design preferences.