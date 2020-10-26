Inside Look: Home of Designer Stephanie Pohlman Embodies Coastal Vibes

When you walk inside the home of interior designer Stephanie Pohlman, her clean, coastal entryway immediately puts you at ease. That was her goal when she took on the redesign of her own sanctuary this year.

Many other homeowners have sought simple ways to reinvent their living spaces since social distancing procedures began as a result of the coronaviral crisis. Pohlman figured the best way to aid her Stephanie Pohlman Designs clients throughout the pandemic was by showing them how easy it can be to reinvent their residences through example.

“I opened my e-design service to show how I could [work] virtually,” she says. “If you hire me to make a design board, you can bring it to reality yourself.”

Pregnant with her second child at the start of lockdown in the metro area, she took to social media to present her ideas for each space found in the Pohlman property. Followers could watch her process, using the e-design service, as she turned inspiration into a real room.

“The bedrooms are small, so I wanted to make sure they were light and bright and open,” Pohlman describes. With her daughter’s room, she chose bohemian pieces, such as a carved sun-shaped headboard and a hanging chair. Wicker and wooden accents keep the aesthetic muted. The only pop of color is pink, which appears in the single curtain and, most noticeably, on the ombré statement wall that was hand-painted by the designer.

“My own home was a good place to experiment,” Pohlman says. “It has evolved so much. We renovated in 2015, when I was a new designer and didn’t have a lot of experience. We had popcorn ceilings. That was the most physically challenging thing because they are messy and hard to repair, once you remove them. The layout of the kitchen, with a wall separating the living room, was also a difficult thing.”