Inside a Grandmillennial Home Glow-Up in Brentwood

Dubbed “grandmillennial,” today’s hottest fashionable interior design style features some familiar hallmarks: patterned wallcoverings, ruffled linens, needlepoint pillows, pleated lampshades, heirloom pieces – often all at once.
Bucking the minimalist, modern and neutral design trends of the last decade, the grandmillennial style’s charm is partly the nostalgia. Reminiscent of the retro midcentury modern interior design coveted by grandparents of Gen Xers, millennials in turn feel connected to the more traditional design they saw as children. However, the trend expands much past just those of the millennial generation, as illustrated by a recent Brentwood renovation in the grandmillennial style by the team at Marcia Moore Design.
“I think the trend is across the board – traditional design is for the young and old,” says Kathleen Matthews, design lead for the project, who worked hand in hand with the homeowners.
“Grandmillennial is familiar to many and features warm color palettes, carved legs and fabric patterns that tell a story,” Matthews continues. “The key to the new traditional is keeping it fresh but adding an unexpected element. For example, the chandelier over the kitchen table – the design is asymmetrical and has a hand-sculpted feel to it, yet is finished in antique brass.”
With three busy boys, the Brentwood homeowners, including one who has roots in the South, share an approachable style and curated a “want list” of what would realistically work with their lifestyles. Matthews said they were going for an updated traditional look that felt fresh in their renovated home.
Although the grandmillennial style hinges on classical design forms, Matthews says it’s all about the accents. “It echoes traditional interiors but puts a fresh spin on what people grew up with – florals, bright, warm colors and a contemporary or modern element mixed in,” she says. “It is approachable and edited, and exudes warmth.”
The kitchen area was redesigned with a 48-inch professional range and white perimeter cabinets, under which arabesque-shaped backsplash tile adds irregular texture to a traditional element with a modern handmade feel. The gold veining in the Danby marble countertops gives off warmth, as does the bright sunshine streaming from the windows adorned with bright ruffled valences. The green-painted island is accented with corals, beiges and golds throughout the space. The green is also repeated in what the homeowners termed the “flop desk” – a cabinet off the kitchen to stay organized, charge devices, set mail down and keep reminders for the kids (as well as prevent everything from landing on the kitchen table).
One of Matthews’ favorite spaces in the renovation is the sunroom. In early discussions, the homeowners wanted it to be a screened-in porch, but with temperamental metro area weather, they compromised to enclose it while keeping it as open to the outside as possible. To that end, the architect lined the room with screened windows, and the patio can be accessed via a retractable door with a custom-made invisible screen. Plus, the room can be closed off from the rest of the house, with a fireplace to warm the space on chillier days and evenings.
“It’s such a great use of space,” Matthews says. “It’s warm and inviting, and we layered beautiful architectural details such as stone, wood, a beadboard ceiling and beams to create the indoor-outdoor experience. The ceiling in particular is unique from the rest of the house and gives the room an even cozier feel by adding texture and contrast.”
Throughout the rest of the house, the grandmillennial style can be found in carefully selected heirloom pieces, such as a buffet and mirror from one owner’s parents in the dining room, as well as a passed-down grandfather clock in the hearth room.
“The heirloom pieces we selected seamlessly blend with their existing pieces and tell the story of the previous generation,” Matthews says.
Matthews adds that that is the heart of the appeal of the grandmillennial style across all ages: the element of storytelling. She also notes that it is a way to emotionally connect with your interior and blend the history of your family with your own story to share with generations to come.
