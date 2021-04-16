Improve Mental Health and Productivity Through Thoughtful Interior Design

When the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, everyone went home – and took a good look around. Hunkered down in early 2020, often working and socializing from the confines of their homes, people began to notice there was room for improvement. They found what interior designers have long known to be true: The spaces we inhabit affect our well-being.

A common initial concern involved the need to create functional spaces while still maintaining comfort. A cluttered kitchen or family room full of laptops, textbooks and work files doesn’t enhance productivity or relaxation.

“Most of us have had to adjust to new behaviors and activities in spaces that were not initially designed for this pandemic lifestyle,” says April Jensen, founder of ADJ Interiors. “We have a new need for privacy or a home office or a classroom for virtual school. Because of widespread lockdowns, people took a new look at their home life and started to rethink their spaces.”

Within those dedicated functional spaces, Jensen points out that organization is an often overlooked aspect of interior design. “To me, this has the single greatest impact on mental health in the home,” she says. “Organization can really impact not only your mood but also your productivity and physical well-being.”

Beyond feeling organized and “in control” of their environment, Jensen’s clients ask for help in making their home a true haven. Color, lighting, placement of furnishings, artwork and objects – all these things affect how we feel in a space. “Some just want a fresh coat of paint or a more comfortable sofa or to fill a blank wall where they never had time to hang art,” Jensen says. “Some want to get organized, or they need a bigger space because after months at home, they feel like the walls are closing in on them. Right now, we have more addition and home renovation projects in the works than we’ve ever had.”