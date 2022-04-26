Explore This French-Modern Custom Build in Ladue Designed by Instagram Influencer Anna Bukhshtaber

Anna Bukhshtaber first invited people into her home via social media as a way of documenting her biggest creative project yet. Now, less than three years since starting the process of designing a new build in Ladue, her Instagram, @homeandstylewithanna, now has more than 13,000 followers.
“This whole process has been such an exploration of creativity for me,” she says. “I’ve always loved fashion and design. When you’re wearing something you love, you feel more confident and [as if] you can conquer the day in many ways. I think your environment affects you in similar ways. What you’re surrounded by gives you a feeling inside and helps you blossom into being your best self.”
The occupational therapist had a hand in every single design detail of the new build, which she and her family finally moved into a little over three months ago. Despite not having a background in interior design, Bukhshtaber seems to have found a second calling.
“Having a good team behind you is the No. 1 thing that is going to help your sanity throughout the process,” says Bukhshtaber, who chose Kirkwood’s NJL Custom Homes after vetting a referral – a practice she highly recommends to anyone before beginning a major renovation or new construction project.
As previous residents of St. Louis’ Lafayette Square neighborhood, Bukhshtaber and her family knew they wanted a space to grow into, which drew them to a 3-acre lot in Ladue that included a creek on which they can ice-skate in the winter. Marrying traditional architectural elements with modern details was a priority for Bukhshtaber, as evidenced in the French-modern style portrayed throughout the white stucco residence.
“French-modern vibes went well with the house we chose,” she says. “I love paneled walls, lots of molding, attention to detail and good lighting. I want the house to feel like it could’ve been here for a hundred years and can be here for a hundred more years.”
Ceiling medallions anchor ornate chandeliers and pendant lighting from Clayton’s Wilson Lighting, while luxe amenities such as a pot filler above the ILVE handcrafted range, a steam shower and a custom-made sauna by Aspen Spas of St. Louis were idyllic selections for the modern family.
Fresh flowers such as lilies often adorn the dining room table, and the smell of walnut wafts from the custom-made wine cabinet by Amish furniture company North Arthur, Illinois’ Kenrose Kitchen Kabinets – all of which leads into the daring dining room.
“Going with an all-black room is a risk,” Bukhshtaber admits. “The dining room has been the boldest room for me in stretching myself and my design capabilities. I walk by and my heart throbs every time. This room is one of my favorites.”
Organization also played an important factor in each design plan, as Bukhshtaber is managing two younger boys and a baby boy, with her husband, in the household. A walk-through butler’s pantry allows for easy-to-maintain snack drawers and the storage of small appliances and cookbooks. Built-in arched bookcases flank The Frame TV by Samsung in the living room, and the flex room off of the breakfast area, decorated in vintage pieces from The Green Shag Market in St. Louis, offers versatility in use.
Now enrolled in a 12-course online education program with San Francisco’s Interior Design Institute – a birthday gift courtesy of her husband – Bukhshtaber is embracing her newfound passion – and she has a piece of advice to offer fellow novices.
“Do your research,” Bukhshtaber advises. “Don’t necessarily lean into trends. It’s OK to incorporate trends into your home, but stay true to yourself. You’re the one who gets to live in it and experience [your design] every day.”
Projects on deck for Bukhshtaber include landscaping and completion of the pool and hot tub area, including refining and furnishing the outdoor living space and kitchen. Currently, she’s envisioning a climbing rosebush right outside the French doors that lead from the pool to the master suite. Follow along on the influencer’s design journey, and watch her home’s evolution as it becomes one of Ladue’s finest properties.
Anna Bukhshtaber, instagram.com/homeandstylewithanna