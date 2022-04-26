Explore This French-Modern Custom Build in Ladue Designed by Instagram Influencer Anna Bukhshtaber

Anna Bukhshtaber first invited people into her home via social media as a way of documenting her biggest creative project yet. Now, less than three years since starting the process of designing a new build in Ladue, her Instagram, @homeandstylewithanna, now has more than 13,000 followers.

“This whole process has been such an exploration of creativity for me,” she says. “I’ve always loved fashion and design. When you’re wearing something you love, you feel more confident and [as if] you can conquer the day in many ways. I think your environment affects you in similar ways. What you’re surrounded by gives you a feeling inside and helps you blossom into being your best self.”

The occupational therapist had a hand in every single design detail of the new build, which she and her family finally moved into a little over three months ago. Despite not having a background in interior design, Bukhshtaber seems to have found a second calling.

“Having a good team behind you is the No. 1 thing that is going to help your sanity throughout the process,” says Bukhshtaber, who chose Kirkwood’s NJL Custom Homes after vetting a referral – a practice she highly recommends to anyone before beginning a major renovation or new construction project.

As previous residents of St. Louis’ Lafayette Square neighborhood, Bukhshtaber and her family knew they wanted a space to grow into, which drew them to a 3-acre lot in Ladue that included a creek on which they can ice-skate in the winter. Marrying traditional architectural elements with modern details was a priority for Bukhshtaber, as evidenced in the French-modern style portrayed throughout the white stucco residence.