Expert Tips on Designing a Sweet, Sensible Nursery

Two St. Louis designers, Channing Krichevsky of C&M Interiors and Ashley Obradovits of Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath, recently welcomed newborns, so they know firsthand how to make nurseries precious – yet practical. Step inside their infants’ sanctuaries as they share tips for fun, functional décor and adorable, useful organization elements that serve parents and baby alike.

Channing Krichevsky, C&M Interiors

When creating a nursery for her 5-month-old son, Wolf, Channing Krichevsky aimed for a classic, timeless room that fit into the aesthetic of their beloved 1907 Victorian home.

“We made selections that felt mature, but also young and fresh for a little boy,” Krichevsky says, noting that her family avoided doing a typical blue, baby-ish boy room. “We used greens and taupes, and the rug is a burnt camel [color].”

Because Krichevsky and her spouse steered clear of a literal theme, the jumping-off point for the whimsical but functional nursery was Ralph Lauren’s seaports wallpaper. “My husband is really into sailing,” Krichevsky says, adding that the space’s subtle nautical nods include a mirror with leather-and-brass details similar to a porthole.

Making use of every inch of the small space, the C&M Interiors designer thoughtfully hand-picked quality, appropriately sized pieces, from the cute crib, with rope detail, tucked into the beautiful bay window to a compact, gray-painted wooden dresser, a slender vertical metal bookcase, and a felt-and-leather diaper caddy. “We made sure [Wolf] has open floor space to play as he grows,” Krichevsky notes.