Create Your Perfect Outdoor Entertainment Space This Fall

When last year’s COVID-19 concerns caused people to seek safe outdoor activities well into autumn, many homeowners made a discovery: Outdoor entertaining is delightful. As the trend continues, creating a beautiful, cozy outdoor entertainment space is a priority for many metro area residents.

Before jumping in, take stock of your existing setup, advises Ken Stuckenschneider, principal designer of Stuckenschneider Decoration & Design. Consider which area has the best views, whether the seating area is conveniently near the kitchen, the path guests will take to access the patio or deck, the balance of sun and shade and the landscaping surrounding the space.

“The most important element for creating an outdoor fall entertainment space is utilizing an area that overlooks beautiful fall foliage or autumnal flowers,” Stuckenschneider says. “It is also important to have a designated area for the fire pit for warmth. One of the great joys of life is sitting around a burning fire while roasting marshmallows and sipping hot chocolate with friends and loved ones.”

Stuckenschneider favors old-fashioned wood fires for their ambiance, warmth and crackle, but he adds that propane fires have become increasingly attractive and popular. “I prefer to custom-design them for the homeowner to create something unique and special,” he says. “My favorite fire-pit materials are stone, brick and hand-forged steel.”

In terms of seating and layout, Stuckenschneider recommends surrounding the fire pit with at least six comfortable chairs that have wide arms. A separate area features a sofa and additional chairs, and a dining table that seats eight is also an important furnishing.