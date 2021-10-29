Collecting Art: Where to Begin and What to Know

Where do I find what I’m looking for? Can I mix contemporary pieces with traditional furnishings? How do I know if it’s good quality? How do I work with my existing collection?

These are a few of the questions clients ask Rachael Dolan and Marcia Moore. Both Dolan, a lead designer and interior architect with Mitchell Wall Architecture & Design, and Moore, owner and creative director of Marcia Moore Design, help clients create their ideal interiors, and selecting and displaying art are important parts of the process.

“Before we begin the design process, we always take existing art into account to make sure it has the proper location that fits within the flow of design,” Dolan says. “This way, everything comes together and doesn’t feel like an afterthought.”

While assessing existing pieces, Dolan keeps in mind that taste is completely subjective. She typically provides some preliminary pieces that work well with the overall design aesthetic and provide inspiration for the client. “[Providing those pieces] establishes guidelines so the client can look while on travels, or they have the option to purchase those preliminary pieces where they can feel confident that it goes with the design,” she says.

Moore takes a similar approach by gathering a selection of art, presenting it to clients along with information about the specific properties of each piece, and ensuring they understand what pieces work with their design and why. “Once we narrow down the choices, I will draft an elevation of the room with the art sized for the wall it will be on, so my client can visualize the space,” she says. Choosing frames is the final step.